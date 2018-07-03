‘Skins’ and ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Creators Team for Comedy ‘GARY1987’ With Eone

The creator of hit drama series “Skins” and the team behind popular BBC show “People Just Do Nothing” are joining forces on “GARY1987,” a new comedy set in the world of virtual reality.

Skins’” Bryan Elsley and “People Just Do Nothing’s” Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa and Jack Clough will develop the series for the international market. Entertainment One is the studio partner and will produce and the series alongside Elsley’s Balloon Entertainment. Distribution will also be handled by eOne.

The series will follow unemployed Gary, who becomes involved in the world of VR with an eye to making money, but gets in over his head.

“Bryan is a brilliant force in the creative landscape which is why we couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with his production company Balloon Entertainment, co-owned with [British comedian] Harry Enfield as well as the talented team behind the original break out hit U.K. series ‘People Just Do Nothing’ who were keen to develop a show set in a bigger and more ambitious world,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president, global scripted programming, television.

Elsley, whose other credits include “Kiss Me First” (pictured) and “Clique,” said he was excited to be working with the  team behind “People Just Do Nothing,” the comedy series about a group of aspiring Londin DJs and emcees.

“Balloon Entertainment is committed to working in innovative ways with strong emerging talent. Steve, Allan and Jack fit this bill exactly and we look forward to some glorious semi improvised characters, doing truly stupid things,” he said.

Elsley will executive produce “GARY1987” and eOne’s U.K.-based drama exec Polly Williams will oversee it for the company. Jack Clough is represented by 42/CAA. Steve Stamp and Allan Mustafa are represented by Debi Allen at Curtis Brown.

