‘Skate Kitchen’ Director, ‘Love’ Co-Creator to Develop Female Skateboarding Comedy at HBO

HBO is developing a female skateboarding comedy series that hails from Crystal Moselle and Lesley Arfin.

Inspired by the film “Skate Kitchen,” which Moselle directed and co-wrote, the untitled series is set against the backdrop of New York City and will follow a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male oriented world of skateboarding.

Moselle and Arfin will write and executive produce the series, with Moselle also attached to direct.

“As girls we were never brave enough to try skateboarding,” Arfin and Moselle said. “We’re excited to work on a project that could potentially get other girls to feel inspired enough to face their fears, fight the patriarchy and start shredding. Women are changing the game across industries all over this country. Why not add skateboarding to that list?”

Moselle’s Sundance film ”Skate Kitchen” was distributed by Magnolia. She is also known for the Sundance Grand Jury Prize award winning documentary, “The Wolfpack.” In the last decade she has been working with short-form storytelling for publications such as Vice and The New York Times, where she created a series called “Something Big, Something Small,” featuring talent such as Pharrell Williams and Shepard Fairey. Most recently she directed a documentary short series for National Geographic entitled “Our Dream of Water” about women dealing with water crisis in Haiti, Peru and Kenya.

Arfin co-created the Netflix series “Love” along with Judd Apatow and Paul Rust. The show ran for three seasons. Her other TV credits include “Brooklyn Nine Nine,” “Awkward,” and being on the original writing staff of HBO’s “Girls”. Prior to her career in television, Lesley was the author of the Vice Magazine column “Dear Diary.” She was also editor-in-chief of Missbehave, a women’s magazine based in Brooklyn.

Moselle is repped by UTA and Gray, Krauss, Sandler, Des Rochers. Arfin is repped by UTA, Artists-First Management, and Ginsburg Daniels.

