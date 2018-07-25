‘SKAM Austin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Facebook Watch (EXCLUSIVE)

has renewed “SKAM Austin” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The scripted series is based on the Norwegian show “SKAM.” The transmedia teen drama tells stories about the lives of American teenagers, offering an unfiltered look at what teens are dealing with today head on with relationships that unfold across multiple social media platforms. Like the first season, the content will roll out in real time, from the scenes on to the posts on the characters’ Instagram profiles.

“’SKAM’ is a shining example of what social video can be when there is a seamless integration of technology and content on Facebook,” said Ricky Van Veen, head of global creative strategy for Facebook. “We’re thrilled to bring back this special show and continue to break new ground with ‘SKAM’s’ incomparable format.”

Simon Fuller and Per Blankens executive produce via XIX Entertainment, along with Sarah Heyward and “SKAM” creator Julie Andem.

“I’m delighted to be producing a second season of ‘SKAM Austin’ with Facebook,” Fuller said. “This is a new way of story-telling in America, it’s intimate and immersive. The idea of a scripted show playing out in real time is difficult and complex to produce so we’re lucky to have the original Norwegian team helping shape it with such diligence and attention. Facebook Watch has been the perfect partner in developing ‘SKAM Austin,’ it’s a platform that connects people, sparks conversation and fosters community. We’ve started to see significant teen engagement across America. The audience is seeking out ‘SKAM Austin’ and so we’re optimistic about what we will achieve in the second season.”