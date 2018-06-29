‘Six’ Canceled at History After Two Seasons

History has canceled the military drama “Six” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The scripted series followed members of the elite Navy SEAL Team Six. In the second season, the team is on a mission to destroy the terrorist network responsible for the shooting of their former team leader, Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins).

In addition to Goggins, the series starred Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Barry Sloane, Dominic Adams, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, Brianne Davis, and Nadine Velazquez. Olivia Munn also joined the show in its second season, along with Eric Ladin and Nikolai Nikolaeff, as well as recurring guest star Erik Palladino.

“Six” was created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles, a military special operations veteran. The Broyles also executive produced along with Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, Meryl Poster, and Barry Jossen.  A+E Studios produced. Arturo Interian was the executive producer for History.

With the cancellation, History’s scripted roster is now comprised of perennial favorite “Vikings” and the Knights Templar drama “Knightfall.” The cabler is also prepping the UFO drama “Blue Book” from Robert Zemeckis.

More to come…

