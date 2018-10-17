‘Single Parents’ Lands Full-Season Order From ABC

ABC has given a full-season order to freshman comedy “Single Parents.”

The pick-up makes “Single Parents” the first new series of the season to have its order extended by ABC. Through its first three episodes, the series, from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios is averaging an audience of 5.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers. Through three weeks it sits as the No. 2 series in its Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. time period.

J.J. Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are the show’s creators and executive producers. Katherine Pope, Erin O’Malley and Jason Winer also serve as executive producers. The series stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.

In her review of the show for Variety, critic Carolin Framke wrote, “Even when ‘Single Parents’ stumbles, it’s refreshing to see a comedy that acknowledges a different experience than most hangout sitcoms do. These characters are neither the dating singletons nor settled families that tend to define comedies, but floating somewhere in between. There’s plenty of material there; hopefully, with a strong cast and writing team behind it, ‘Single Parents’ can tap into it and find a specific groove all its own.”