Simon Cowell Renews ‘America’s Got Talent’ Deal With NBC

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Simon Cowell has renewed his multi-year deal with NBC to remain a judge and and executive producer on “America’s Got Talent.”

Cowell joined “America’s Got Talent” as a judge in 2016. He is also set to serve as executive producer and judge on America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” which will premiere this winter and air on Mondays between seasons of “The Voice.”

Simon Cowell is an extraordinary showman whose success stories over the years on multiple continents speak for themselves,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled that he will continue as a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and that his stewardship of the franchise will go forward for many years to come.”

“Few people have impacted the world of entertainment as significantly as Simon Cowell,” said Trish Kinane, FremantleMedia North America president of entertainment programming. “He knows what it takes to find and nurture talent, and he knows how to entertain an audience, creating enduring and much-loved formats. We look forward to continuing our creative partnership.”

“I want to thank NBC for their continued passion and belief for ‘America’s Got Talent’ over the past few years,” Cowell said. “Without NBC, we wouldn’t be making ‘Got Talent’ and I’m very proud to work with them. Together, with a fantastic production team, we have been able to attract the best talent in the world. I’m very excited for the next few years.”

 

