Woman Injured in Shooting at Silver Lake Trader Joe's Store Amid Possible Hostage Situation

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

CREDIT: ABC7 News

UPDATED: A suspect has been taken into custody after a three hour standoff, and all the hostages have been safely released from the store.

A 20-year old woman was injured outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. An armed suspect then ran into the store after a police chase. She was transported to the hospital and is in fair condition, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Devin Field, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” tweeted that a store employee may have been injured.

The incident broke out at approximately 3:30 p.m. The LAPD said at a news conference that the suspect was in his late teens and had shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. before police pursued him to Hyperion Avenue in Silver Lake.

Police officers were seen on video escorting children away from the store, while some employees appeared to be climbing out of the store through rear windows.

The Silver Lake area of Los Angeles is east of Hollywood and is home to numerous creatives and actors in the entertainment industry.

Traffic in the Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Atwater area quickly jammed up and the LAPD urged the public to stay away from the area. The Los Angeles Fire Department said they had dispatched 18 ambulances and 100 firefighters to the scene.

Donald Trump was among the many observers watching the situation unfold.

