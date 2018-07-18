‘Silicon Valley’ Actress Calls T.J. Miler a ‘Bully,’ Cast Members ‘Complicit’

Alice Wetterlund
CREDIT: Courtesy of WME

Alice Wetterlund, who played Carla Walton in six episodes of “Silicon Valley,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to accuse her former cast mates of enabling star T.J. Miller’s inappropriate behavior onset.

In a thread disclosing her experience working on the show, Wetterlund criticized Miller for his “unprofessionalism.” She also called out the show’s other actors, who she called “complicit” in his actions. “TJ Miller was a bully and a petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism,” she wrote. “They can f— off forever.”

An HBO spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday saying, “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on ‘Silicon Valley,’ we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

