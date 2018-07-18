‘Silicon Valley’ Actress Calls T.J. Miler a ‘Bully,’ Cast Members ‘Complicit’

Alice Wetterlund, who played Carla Walton in six episodes of “Silicon Valley,” took to Twitter on Wednesday to accuse her former cast mates of enabling star T.J. Miller’s inappropriate behavior onset.

In a thread disclosing her experience working on the show, Wetterlund criticized Miller for his “unprofessionalism.” She also called out the show’s other actors, who she called “complicit” in his actions. “TJ Miller was a bully and a petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism,” she wrote. “They can f— off forever.”

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

An HBO spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday saying, “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on ‘Silicon Valley,’ we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”