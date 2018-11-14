‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6: Production Delayed Until Summer 2019

Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed.
The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020.
“As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured to allow Alec to wrap on ‘Barry’ before starting work on ‘Silicon Valley,'” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.
The series–which stars Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew–has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run, including best comedy series. It has won two of the awards to date, both in 2015.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
UWTbvKJQ
Top TV Salaries Revealed
Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'
'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All
'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence
Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'
Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy
Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'
Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]
Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed. The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020. “As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured […]