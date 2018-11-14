×
‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6: Production Delayed Until Summer 2019

Production on the sixth season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has been delayed until mid-next year, Variety has confirmed.

The comedy series will now begin production on the new season in summer 2019, meaning the season may not air until 2020.

“As Alec Berg is a showrunner on both ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ the schedule was structured to allow Alec to wrap on ‘Barry’ before starting work on ‘Silicon Valley,'” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

The series–which stars Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew–has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run, including best comedy series. It has won two of the awards to date, both in 2015.

