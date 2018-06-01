Sid Cohen, Former TV Distribution President at MGM, Dies at 84

Sid Cohen, a veteran TV executive who headed distribution MGM in the 1990s, died May 29 in Marina del Rey after a long illness. He was 84.

From 1991 to 1999, Cohen served as president of MGM domestic television distribution, overseeing marketing and distribution of MGM and United Artists product in the United States and Canada to all broadcast television markets, basic cable networks, features to network television, as well as pay television in Canada. While working as the TV distribution head, Cohen also established MGM’s advertiser sales division.

Before moving to MGM, Cohen worked in distribution as the president of domestic television distribution at King World Productions and VP, feature planning and sales development for the domestic television distribution division of Paramount Pictures. While at King World, managed sales and marketing campaigns for “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” He also ran syndication campaigns for projects like “Cheers,” “Taxi,” and “Entertainment Tonight” while working at Paramount.

Cohen earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing and advertising from the College of Business at the University of Rhode Island, and was inducted into the College of Business’ hall of fame in April 2000. He is survived by his daughter, son, and three grandchildren.