Showtime Orders ‘Queen Fur’ Pilot from Eileen Myers

Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers.

Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout who is finding her womanhood and is ready to seize a big opportunity. Among Harrington’s credits are “Some Freaks,” “Room 104,” “Loserville,” and “Pee Wee’s Big Holiday.” She made her TV debut as semi-finalist on the reality series “The Glee Project.”

“Eileen has created a uniquely twisted female empowerment story that surprises at every turn,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime. “I am confident that Lily Mae Harrington, playing this feisty, sexually confident, gun-toting underdog, will have audiences laughing, gasping and, ultimately, cheering for her!”

Myers has served as a writer and executive producer on “Masters of Sex,” “When We Rise,” “Mad Dogs,” “Last Resort,” “Hung,” “Dark Blue,” and “Big Love.” She also served as an executive producer on “Criminal Minds,” “Finding Carter,” and Reaper, as well as films “It Takes a Village” and “Empire State.” Sian Heder will direct the pilot, with Deb Spera also serving as an executive producer.