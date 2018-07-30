Showtime Orders ‘Queen Fur’ Pilot from Eileen Myers

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lily Mae Harrington
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers.

Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout who is finding her womanhood and is ready to seize a big opportunity. Among Harrington’s credits are “Some Freaks,” “Room 104,” “Loserville,” and “Pee Wee’s Big Holiday.” She made her TV debut as semi-finalist on the reality series “The Glee Project.”

“Eileen has created a uniquely twisted female empowerment story that surprises at every turn,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime. “I am confident that Lily Mae Harrington, playing this feisty, sexually confident, gun-toting underdog, will have audiences laughing, gasping and, ultimately, cheering for her!”

Myers has served as a writer and executive producer on “Masters of Sex,” “When We Rise,” “Mad Dogs,” “Last Resort,” “Hung,” “Dark Blue,” and “Big Love.” She also served as an executive producer on “Criminal Minds,” “Finding Carter,” and Reaper, as well as films “It Takes a Village” and “Empire State.” Sian Heder will direct the pilot, with Deb Spera also serving as an executive producer.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Lily Mae Harrington

    Showtime Orders 'Queen Fur' Pilot from Eileen Myers

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

  • Albert Cheng, Jennifer Salke and Vernon

    Netflix and Amazon Present Differing Visions for Streaming's Future at TCA (Column)

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

  • Lodge 49

    'Lodge 49' Bosses on Making a 'Modern-Day Fable'

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

  • Trayvon Martin

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 30, 2018

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

  • Perry Simon PBS

    PBS Names Perry Simon Programming Chief

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

  • 'Euphoria' Ordered at HBO as Drake,

    'Euphoria' Ordered to Series at HBO as Drake, Future the Prince Join as Producers

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

  • Rita MorenoNetflix 'One Day at a

    Rita Moreno, 'Friends' to Receive Key Honors at 2018 TCA Awards

    Showtime has ordered pilot “Queen Fur” from executive producer Eileen Myers. Produced by Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, “Queen Fur” is set in a small town in Central Florida where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. Lily Mae Harrington will star as Macy Dunleavy – a high school dropout […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad