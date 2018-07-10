Showtime Orders Newsmagzine Pilot with Amanda de Cadenet

Showtime has ordered a new pilot for a half-hour newsmagazine created and hosted by Amanda de Cadenet that will examine social, sexual, cultural and political issues through the feminist lens of the host, a popular British interviewer and commentator.

“It’s a historically significant time to be a woman – and an incredibly divisive time in our culture,” said de Cadenet, in a prepared statement. “People are really struggling to navigate the new and ever evolving social paradigms that are currently taking shape. I’m excited and ready to explore the nuanced conversations and heated debates that all genders are having, both online and in private to make sense of how the hell we got here, and most importantly; how do we move forward in the most effective way?”

Inuka Bacote and Danielle Oexmann will serve as co-showrunners of the program, “Now What With Amanda de Cadenet.”

The host first rose to wider renown as a co-presenter for a late-night talk show, “The Word,” in the United Kingdom.

The pilot is produced for Showtime by Matador Content and Cutler Productions, and will be executive produced by Amanda de Cadenet, Tamyka Smith, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Todd Lubin, Jason Weinberg and Jay Peterson. Cindi Leive, who for 16 years was the Editor in Chief of Glamour until her departure late last year, will serve as Consulting Producer. Amanda de Cadenet is represebted by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. RJ Cutler is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management, and attorney Jeanne Newman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Matador Content is represented by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.