TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases First Episode of Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’ Early Online

In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man who has helped millions of kids with his television show, but finds that when his family life implodes, no fairytale or puppet will guide him through the crisis. The first episode is available for free on YouTube, Facebook and SHO.com. The 10-episode season will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

CASTINGS

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” actor Alan Tudyk has been added to the “Doom Patrol” cast as villain Mr. Nobody. “Doom Patrol” is a reimagining of some of DC’s strangest outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). The rejects must band together for a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe. Mr. Nobody is the results of Nazi experiments that turned a man into a shadow able to drain others’ sanity. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch on the DC Universe streaming service.

SPECIALS

Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw will co-write and perform an original song for National Geographic Documentary Films’ “Free Solo.” The film, from documentarian duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, is the story of free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb one of the world’s most famous rocks, without a rope. The film opens nationwide on Friday, Sept. 28, and McGraw’s song “Gravity,” co-written with Lori McKenna, will be released later this year.