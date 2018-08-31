TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases First Episode of Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’ Early Online

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles in KIDDING (Season 1, Episode 01, "Green Means Go"). - Photo: Erica Parise/SHOWTIME
CREDIT: Erica Parise

In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.” 

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man who has helped millions of kids with his television show, but finds that when his family life implodes, no fairytale or puppet will guide him through the crisis. The first episode is available for free on YouTube, Facebook and SHO.com. The 10-episode season will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

CASTINGS

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” actor Alan Tudyk has been added to the “Doom Patrol” cast as villain Mr. Nobody. “Doom Patrol” is a reimagining of some of DC’s strangest outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). The rejects must band together for a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe. Mr. Nobody is the results of Nazi experiments that turned a man into a shadow able to drain others’ sanity. The show will go into production later this year for a 2019 launch on the DC Universe streaming service.

SPECIALS

Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw will co-write and perform an original song for National Geographic Documentary Films’Free Solo.” The film, from documentarian duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, is the story of free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb one of the world’s most famous rocks, without a rope. The film opens nationwide on Friday, Sept. 28, and McGraw’s song “Gravity,” co-written with Lori McKenna, will be released later this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

More TV

  • Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles in

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases First Episode of Jim Carrey's 'Kidding' Early Online

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

  • Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi Announces #WeVoteNext Summit to Educate Youth Leaders

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

  • Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment

    Nat Geo Will 'Move Forward' With Morgan Freeman Series After Misconduct Investigation

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Why NBC News Can't Shake Ronan Farrow's Weinstein Story

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

  • Sons of Anarchy, You

    Listen: 'Mayans M.C.' Team on 'Fierce' Sequel to 'Sons of Anarchy,' Plus Getting Inside a Stalker's Mind for 'You'

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

  • chuck fries First Time in Variety

    Veteran TV Producer Chuck Fries on How He Got Into Show Business

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

  • SONS OF ANARCHY: L-R: Ron Perlman

    'Sons of Anarchy' at 10: Kurt Sutter Reflects on Biker Drama Worldbuilding and Legacy

    In today’s roundup, Showtime releases the first episode of the Jim Carrey comedy series “Kidding” for free online, and Alan Tudyk joins the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol.”  FIRST LOOKS Showtime has released the series premiere of its new comedy “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, across multiple platforms. The series centers on Jeff (Carrey), a kind man […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad