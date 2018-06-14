You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Showtime Orders Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall Comedy ‘Black Monday’ to Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.”

The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling. Showtime has ordered a 10-episode first season and is slated for a 2019 debut.

The show stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall. Cheadle, who is also an executive producer on the series, returns to Showtime after he starred for five seasons on the premium cabler’s series “House of Lies.” The cast also includes Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott, and Eugene Cordero. Casey Wilson will appear in a recurring guest star role with Ken Marino and Kurt Braunohler guest starring.

The series was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who will also executive produce, directed the pilot. “Black Monday” is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios

“’Black Monday’ is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins. “Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”

“Black Monday” joins Showtime’s current slate of originals that includes hit shows like “Shameless,” “Billions,” and “Ray Donovan.” The network also recently debuted critically-acclaimed series like Lena Waithe’s “The Chi” and Frankie Shaw’s “SMILF.”

 

More TV

  • Tyler Posey Now Apocalypse

    'Teen Wolf' Alum Tyler Posey Joins Starz Comedy Series 'Now Apocalypse'

    Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.” The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s […]

  • Nicole Kidman SAG Awards

    Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films Sets Amazon Deal

    Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.” The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s […]

  • citizen rose E! Network

    Current Events Get Quick Greenlights as Doc Series Tackle Big Issues

    Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.” The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s […]

  • The Vietnam War PBS Docuseries

    Ken Burns Sees the Past in the Present With 'The Vietnam War'

    Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.” The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s […]

  • JIM STURGESS portrait

    Jim Sturgess on His Return to TV With BBC Series 'Hard Sun'

    Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.” The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s […]

  • Bob Saget, John Ford and Brent

    How NPACT Is Preparing for Peak Nonfiction TV

    Showtime has given a series order to the comedy series “Black Monday.” The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it…until now. It’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad