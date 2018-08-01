Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Adds Tom Fontana as Showrunner

Tom Fontana has signed on as executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime drama “City on a Hill.”

Fontana is a well-known television writer and producer who has created shows such as “Oz,” “Borgia,” “Copper,” and “The Philanthropist” and worked on shows like “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “The Jury,” and “St. Elsewhere” among many others. He has received 19 Emmy nominations throughout his career, winning for best writing in a drama series in both 1984 and 1986 for “St. Elsewhere.” He most recently received an Emmy nomination last year for his work on the HBO film “Wizard of Lies” starring Robert De Niro and is also an executive producer on “Paterno” starring Al Pacino, which is nominated for the Emmy for best TV movie.

He is repped by UTA.

Based on an original idea by Ben Affleck, “City on a Hill” is set in the early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

In addition to Hodge and Bacon, the series also stars Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman and Jere Shea, with Kevin Dunn recurring.The 10-episode first season is slated to launch in 2019.

The series was created by Chuck MacLean, who wrote and directed the pilot and will serve as executive producer. Affleck and Matt Damon also executive produce along with, Jennifer Todd, Michael Cuesta, James Mangold, and Barry Levinson. Bacon serves as co-executive producer.