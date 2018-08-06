Showtime Chief on Moonves Claims: ‘Nothing More Important’ Than Safe Workplace

Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

David Nevins, President & CEO of Showtime Networks Inc., speaks at Showtime TCA Winter Press Tour 2018Showtime TCA Winter Press Tour 2018 at the The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, CA, USA - 6 January 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Showtime CEO David Nevins spoke briefly about sexual misconduct allegations against CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves Monday.

“I understand you may have questions for which you want answers, and I do too,” Nevins told reporters in prepared remarks at the Television Critics Association press tour. Showtime is a division of CBS Corp. Nevins in a brief statement at the top of his press-tour executive session appeared to distance the culture of within the premium service from that of CBS at large.

He also avoided mentioning Moonves or the allegations against the CBS Corp. CEO.

The CBS board has retained two law firms to conduct a thorough, independent investigation,” he said. “As that goes on, I hope you understand that those are the types of questions that we won’t be able to answer today. What I can say is that when it comes to questions about the culture of where we work, I care very deeply. Who we are, what we do, and what we stand for in our daily operation really matters. We have a great deal of pride in the culture that we built at showtime. There is nothing more important than having a strong, safe, and inclusive environment. It is essential in and of itself, and it is essential to the core of our business, especially a business that depends so heavily on creativity.”

More to come …

