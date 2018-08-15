You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Shooter’ Canceled After Three Seasons at USA Network

Shooter” has been canceled at USA Network, Variety has learned.

The drama series is currently in the midst of airing its third season. Since Season 3 began back in June, the series has seen a steep fall off in its Live+Same Day ratings. This season is currently averaging a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 738,000 viewers per episode, down over 40% in both measures from Season 2.

Sources say that Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television, which co-produce the series, are said to be shopping the show for a potential fourth season. Discussions are said to be underway at Paramount Network, but a source with knowledge of the situation said that it is unlikely to land there.

The cancellation comes as USA is looking to bolster its originals lineup. The cabler ordered four projects to pilot back in April, including a cop drama starring Denis Leary and a drama series set in the Jason Bourne universe.

Shooter” is based on the Stephen Hunter book series that follows the adventures of expert sniper Bob Lee Swagger, which inspired the 2007 film “Shooter” starring Mark Wahlberg. Ryan Phillippe stars in the show as Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger discovers that he has been framed and must do everything in his power to protect his family and clear his name.

Wahlberg serves as an executive producer on the series via his Closest to the Hole Productions. Stephen Levinson of Leverage Entertainment and Lorenzo di Bonaventura also executive produce along with John Hlavin, who wrote the pilot. Phillippe is also a producer.

    "Shooter" has been canceled at USA Network, Variety has learned. The drama series is currently in the midst of airing its third season. Since Season 3 began back in June, the series has seen a steep fall off in its Live+Same Day ratings. This season is currently averaging a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 738,000 viewers […]

