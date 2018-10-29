You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shondaland’s Chris Van Dusen Sets Netflix Overall Deal

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Van Dusen

Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix.

Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series at Netflix as part of Shondaland’s initial slate with the streamer. Betsy Beers will also executive produce for Shondaland.

Under the terms of the new deal, Van Dusen will create new series and other projects for the streaming platform. His first will be the Bridgerton project. The show is described as a smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London’s high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

“I couldn’t be more excited about being a part of the creative powerhouse that is Shondaland at Netflix,” said Van Dusen. “Bringing these irresistible books by Julia Quinn to the screen, with the fearless and talented team of storytellers I’ve been so fortunate to have worked alongside for so long, is a dream come true. I am grateful to have a home at Netflix, whose commitment to innovative, groundbreaking storytelling is unmatched.”

Van Dusen most recently served as co-executive producer on the Shondaland series “Scandal.” He landed his first writing gig on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and also worked on “The Catch” and “Private Practice.”

He is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Fox News Building

    Fox News, Fox Business Under New Scrutiny in Run-Up to Midterms

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    Paramount Network Pulls 'Heathers' Episode Following Pittsburgh Shooting

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

  • Chris Van Dusen

    Shondaland's Chris Van Dusen Sets Netflix Overall Deal

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

  • Shauna Phelan

    Nickelodeon Names Shauna Phelan Head of Live-Action Scripted Content

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

  • Tinashe. Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon

    Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons Among Cast for Fox's Live Version of 'Rent'

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

  • Strange Angel CBS All Access

    CBS All Access Drama 'Strange Angel' Renewed for Season 2

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

  • Topeka Sam. Topeka K. Sam, executive

    Activist Topeka K. Sam Sets Deal With 44 Blue Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix. Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad