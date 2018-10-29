Shondaland’s Chris Van Dusen Sets Netflix Overall Deal

Chris Van Dusen has signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix.

Van Dusen was previously announced as the showrunner on the untitled Bridgerton project that Shonda Rhimes is executive producing at Netflix. Van Dusen will also adapt the Julia Quinn novels on which the hour-long drama is based, with the show having been ordered straight-to-series at Netflix as part of Shondaland’s initial slate with the streamer. Betsy Beers will also executive produce for Shondaland.

Under the terms of the new deal, Van Dusen will create new series and other projects for the streaming platform. His first will be the Bridgerton project. The show is described as a smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London’s high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

“I couldn’t be more excited about being a part of the creative powerhouse that is Shondaland at Netflix,” said Van Dusen. “Bringing these irresistible books by Julia Quinn to the screen, with the fearless and talented team of storytellers I’ve been so fortunate to have worked alongside for so long, is a dream come true. I am grateful to have a home at Netflix, whose commitment to innovative, groundbreaking storytelling is unmatched.”

Van Dusen most recently served as co-executive producer on the Shondaland series “Scandal.” He landed his first writing gig on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and also worked on “The Catch” and “Private Practice.”

He is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.