×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland Partners With SeriesFest for Female-Director Initiative

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Scandal' finale live staged reading
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors.

The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production.

“Shondaland has long been known to defy industry standards through dynamic female characters, but we have also always felt it was important to have equal representation behind the camera. To have talent and sets that reflect the world we live in has always seemed natural,” said Rhimes. “We’re happy to partner with SeriesFest on this mentorship initiative to continue providing opportunities for women directors.”

Submissions for the program are now open on http://www.seriesfest.com. They close March 4. The winner will be announced in June at SeriesFest: Season 5.

“At SeriesFest, our mission is to support all artists working on serial content,” SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook said. “Knowing that there are far too few working women behind the camera today, we felt empowered to focus our efforts on an initiative that could help support emerging female directors. We are thrilled to launch our Women Directing Mentorship as the next step in the evolution of our Featuring Women platform and can’t think of a better partner for this inaugural year than Shondaland. Shonda Rhimes changed television landscape and continues to be a leading force as she and her company redefine representation on both sides of the camera and we are honored to be creating this incredible opportunity with them.”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh

    What's Coming to Hulu in December 2018

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

  • 'Blade Runner' Anime Series Set at

    'Blade Runner' Anime Series Set at Adult Swim, Crunchyroll

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

  • Comedy Central Orders Awkwafina, Rory Scovel

    Comedy Central Orders Awkwafina, Rory Scovel Projects to Series

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

  • 'Scandal' finale live staged reading

    Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland Partners With SeriesFest for Female-Director Initiative

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Allison Tarrant,

    NBCU Ad-Sales Executive Alison Tarrant Departs Company

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

  • BBC News Aims for Short-Form Substance

    BBC News Aims for Short-Form Substance With Facebook Series 'Cut Through the Noise'

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

  • Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, More Join

    Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, More Join Grammys’ Dolly Parton Tribute

    SeriesFest has partnered with producer Shonda Rhimes’ company Shondaland to launch a new initiative supporting female television directors. The Women Directing Mentorship will be an expansion of SeriesFest’s Featuring Women platform, and will offer participants the opportunity to shadow a director for an episode of a Shondaland production. “Shondaland has long been known to defy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad