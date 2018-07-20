Shonda Rhimes Developing ‘Reset,’ ‘The Warmth of Other Suns,’ and Six Other Series for Netflix

Cynthia Littleton

Shonda Rhimes
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes has unveiled her first development slate since her Shondaland banner relocated last year to Netflix under a nine-figure production pact.

The projects include adaptations of books “The Warmth of Other Suns,” about the migration of African-Americans from the South to the Northeast in the 20th century, and “Reset,” Ellen Pao’s memoir of her legal battle against sexual harassment in Silicon Valley.

“I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team come to the office each day filled with excitement,” said Rhimes.

Details of Shondaland’s full slate was first reported by the New York Times.

Here’s a full list of projects:

Untitled Shonda Rhimes Project

Based on the New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People by Jessica Pressler.  Manhattan makes a new friend like no other.  But is she the stuff American dreams are made of or is she New York’s biggest con woman?  Is it a con if you enjoy being taken?

* Shonda Rhimes (EP) will create the series.

Untitled Bridgerton Project

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, this smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London’s high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

* Scandal veteran Chris Van Dusen (EP) will adapt and showrun the series.

The Warmth of Other Suns

Based on Pulitzer-Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning book of the same name, this powerful groundbreaking series tracks the decades-long migration of African-Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South in search of a better life in the North and the West between 1916 and 1970.

*National Humanities Medal recipient, MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and 2-time Drama Desk winning playwright Anna Deavere Smith (EP) is set to adapt.

Pico & Sepulveda

Set in the 1840s against the surreal and sensual backdrop of the then-Mexican state of California, the series tracks the end of an idyllic era there as American forces threaten brutality and war at the border to claim this breathtaking land for its own.

*Emmy-award writer Janet Leahy (EP) will create the series.

Reset:  My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change

Netflix and Shondaland have acquired the rights to Ellen Pao’s groundbreaking memoir detailing her life and career, including the lawsuit she brought against her former employer that sparked intense media scrutiny, shook Silicon Valley to its boys’ club core and pre-saged the Time’s Up movement.

The Residence

Netflix and Shondaland have acquired the rights to Kate Andersen Brower’s brilliant nonfiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, which offers a vividly accurate insider’s account of White House residence staffers and the upstairs downstairs lives they share with the First Families at one of the most famous homes in history.

Sunshine Scouts

In this darkly comedic half-hour series, an apocalyptic disaster spares a rag-tag group of teenage girls at sleepaway camp who must then summon their moxie and survival skills to weather the fallout and ensure all that remains of humanity abides by the Sunshine Scout Law.

*Writer/actress Jill Alexander (Co-EP) will create the series.

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

This documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s award-winning reimagining of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker. This staged contemporization – with its inclusive cast of all ages and its blend of dance traditions – has further cemented Debbie Allen’s legacy as one of the greatest forces for good in dance.

*Oliver Bokelberg (DP/Director Scandal) will serve as director, cinematographer and producer.

  • Shonda Rhimes

    Shonda Rhimes Developing 'Reset,' 'The Warmth of Other Suns,' and Six Other Series for Netflix

  'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Miniseries 'Short Treks'

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Miniseries 'Short Treks'

  • Star Trek Discovery

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Will Introduce Spock in Season 2

  • Castle Rock -- "Severance" -- Episode

    'Castle Rock' Bosses on Learning From Stephen King How to Scare Viewers

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    ‘Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Confirms Series Exit at Comic-Con

  • Walking Dead Season 8 finale

    'Walking Dead' Unveils Season 9 Trailer, Premiere Date at Comic-Con

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Fox News Confirms Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Left the Network

