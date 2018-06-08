Shonda Rhimes Sets Anna Delvey Series as First Netflix Project

Shonda Rhimes is getting to work at Netflix.

Along with the streaming giant, Shondaland has acquired the rights to the New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. Rhimes is attached to write the series.

Delvey became infamous when it was revealed she had been posing as a wealthy German heiress in New York’s high society, conning numerous people and financial institutions to fund her lavish lifestyle. She is currently being held without bond in Rikers Island.

The acquisition marks Rhimes’ first project since signing her new deal with Netflix. It was announced in August that Rhimes and Shondaland would exit ABC Studios after 15 years for a multi-year deal with Netflix worth a reported nine figures. However, Rhimes made it clear early on that she would remain involved with her current slate of ABC shows, which consists of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “For the People,” “Station 19,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” Rhimes’ other ABC series, “Scandal,” ended this year after seven seasons.

Since Rhimes signed her deal, fellow mega-producer Ryan Murphy has also moved to Netflix, departing 20th Century Fox TV after more than a decade.

