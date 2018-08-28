‘Sharp Objects’ Finale Hits Series High With 2.6 Million Viewers

Viewership of HBO’s “Sharp Objects” shot up 40% with Sunday’s finale episode, grabbing 2.6 million viewers with linear and streaming viewing combined.

The eighth and final installment of the limited series starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson hit a series high with 1.8 million viewers in its live 9 p.m. Sunday airing.

HBO noted that both the linear and multiplatform-inclusive numbers were up 40% from the previous week’s installment and from the show’s season average. And viewing on digital streaming platforms was up 65% from the previous week and more than double the show’s premiere number on July 8.

The live viewership number came in close to the 1.9 million live viewers who turned out in April 2017 for the finale of “Big Little Lies.”

Overall, “Sharp Objects” has averaged 7 million viewers per episode with live and delayed viewing factored in, HBO said. That number will grow when the finale spike is included.

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Entertainment One, “Sharp Objects” was based on the 2006 novel by Gillian Flynn. Showrunner Marti Noxon steered the series and executive produced with Flynn and Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed all eight episodes.