Sharon Osbourne Exits U.K. ‘X Factor’ Amid Interview Storm: ‘I Don’t Think I’m Needed’

Sharon Osbourne has left the U.K. edition of “X Factor,” saying she thought she was surplus to requirements. Her exit came after she said contestants on the talent show were “little s—s,” asked “Is this f—ing karaoke,” and leveled insults at Simon Cowell in a recent profanity-laced interview with Howard Stern.

British tabloid The Sun broke the story of Osbourne’s interview with a headline stating that she had been “axed.” But Osbourne said she had “decided to pass” appearing as a judge on the current series because the new judges were doing well and she did not think she was needed. Osbourne directed Twitter followers to her Facebook page, which contained her statement about the show along with a note that “if it reads differently in the papers, then it’s been altered.”

Osbourne’s statement read: “After watching the new season #XFactor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly. Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year.

“I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

Osbourne was booked to return for live episodes of the music competition show. She is thought to have inked a three-year deal to appear on the show in 2016. This year’s core judging panel for the show is Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, and Cowell.

Thames, the Fremantle-owned production company that makes the series for ITV, confirmed Osbourne’s departure. “The ‘X Factor’ can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show. Sharon will always be a big part of the ‘X Factor’ family and we wish her all the best for the future,” it said in a statement.