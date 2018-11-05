Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong to Star in Unscripted Series Pilot for TBS

TBS has ordered a pilot for an unscripted series led by Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong.

The new series is currently titled “Unqualified.” It will see O’Neal and Jeong team up to try out a variety of odd jobs like patrolling malls as rent-a-cops, substitute teaching kindergarten, train conducting, and performing as party clowns.

The pilot order comes after the basketball legend and comedian appeared together on the TBS series “Drop the Mic” earlier this year, in which the pair squared off in a rap battle.

“These guys made magic on ‘Drop The Mic’ together. Their chemistry is undeniable.” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “And no doubt that magic will extend to the unwitting people who expect anything to get done when they show up.”

O’Neal and Jeong will executive produce alongside Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim of Abso Lutely Productions as well as Jensen Karp, Perry Rogers Colin Smeeton, Mike Perris, and Brett Carducci.

“We are built to hustle.” said O’Neal and Jeong. “We’re thankful to TBS for giving us the opportunity to embrace any challenge that comes our way and we hope to surprise everyone with our ability to learn the ropes on the fly.”