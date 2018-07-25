Shaquille O’Neal Chicken-Restaurant Reality Show Ordered for Facebook Watch (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch.

“Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans will be given numerous opportunities to interact with Shaq and offer opinions that will impact how the new restaurant unfolds.

“It’s going to be so much fun designing my own restaurant, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to do it with than with my incredibly loyal Facebook fans,” O’Neal said. “It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate together, and I know the Facebook community will offer terrific feedback.”

The series is produced by the Content Group’s Asylum Entertainment.

“We’re proud to help create a forum where a larger-than-life superstar can connect with his fans on a unique, personal level, essentially serving as teammates in his newest enterprise,” said Content Group CEO Steve Michaels. “From sports and consumer products to entertainment and now a signature restaurant, there really is no world Shaq cannot conquer.”

Exec producers are Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Ryann Lauckner, James Macnab and Mark Efman for Asylum and the Content Group. O’Neal is also an executive producer, alongside Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris.

 

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

More TV

  • Shaquille O'Neal Chicken-Restaurant Reality Show Ordered

    Shaquille O'Neal Chicken-Restaurant Reality Show Ordered for Facebook Watch (EXCLUSIVE)

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

  • 'SKAM Austin' Renewed for Season 2

    'SKAM Austin' Renewed for Season 2 at Facebook Watch (EXCLUSIVE)

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

  • Robin Thede

    BET Cancels Late-Night Comedy 'The Rundown With Robin Thede'

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

  • Roseanne Dan Harmon

    Roseanne, Dan Harmon, and the End of Hollywood's Twitter Era (Column)

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

  • @midnight with Chris Hardwick

    Chris Hardwick to Return as 'Talking Dead' Host Following Investigation

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

  • Amy Adams

    'Sharp Objects' Star Amy Adams on the Show's 'Accurate Telling of Female Trauma'

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

  • 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards

    Alfre Woodard Joins Apple Sci-Fi Drama 'See'

    Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch. “Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad