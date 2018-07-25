Shaquille O’Neal Chicken-Restaurant Reality Show Ordered for Facebook Watch (EXCLUSIVE)

Facebook has picked up a new reality series starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for its video service Facebook Watch.

“Big Chicken Shaq” will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Over the course of eight episodes, fans will be given numerous opportunities to interact with Shaq and offer opinions that will impact how the new restaurant unfolds.

“It’s going to be so much fun designing my own restaurant, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to do it with than with my incredibly loyal Facebook fans,” O’Neal said. “It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate together, and I know the Facebook community will offer terrific feedback.”

The series is produced by the Content Group’s Asylum Entertainment.

“We’re proud to help create a forum where a larger-than-life superstar can connect with his fans on a unique, personal level, essentially serving as teammates in his newest enterprise,” said Content Group CEO Steve Michaels. “From sports and consumer products to entertainment and now a signature restaurant, there really is no world Shaq cannot conquer.”

Exec producers are Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Ryann Lauckner, James Macnab and Mark Efman for Asylum and the Content Group. O’Neal is also an executive producer, alongside Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris.