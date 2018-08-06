‘Shameless’ Gets Expanded Season 9 Order, Showtime Sets Fall Premiere Dates

The ninth season of “Shameless” will be 14 episodes instead of the usual 12, the premium cabler announced Monday at the TCA summer press tour.

Season 9 of the critically-acclaimed series will air in two parts, with part one launching this fall on Sept. 9 and part two debuting on Jan. 20,, 2019. Season 9 will also feature the show’s 100th episode.

In the season, political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (William H. Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls.

“Shameless” also stars Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Richard Flood, and Christian Isaiah. Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.

In addition, Showtime also announced the premiere date of both “Ray Donovan” and “Escape at Dannemora.” Season 6 of “Ray Donovan” will debut on Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. ET and “Escape at Dannemora” will debut on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

“Ray Donovan” stars Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight. “Escape at Dannemora” is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. The eight-hour limited series stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano.