‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Announces Series Exit

“Shameless” is saying goodbye to another longtime star.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher on the hit Showtime series, announced via Instagram that he will be leaving the show after the next episode.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally,” the actor wrote in the social media post. “I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious. All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

Monaghan went on to say that he has known about his exit since last year, but kept it quiet in order to preserve the integrity of the storyline for fans. “This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him,” he wrote. “Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

Monaghan is now the second major “Shameless” cast member to announce their departure from the series. Previously, Emmy Rossum stated that the current ninth season of “Shameless” will be her last with the show.