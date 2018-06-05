‘Shadowhunters’ Canceled by Freeform

Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

SHADOWHUNTERS Freeform
CREDIT: Courtesy of Freeform

Freeform has canceled supernatural drama series “Shadowhunters.” The show will end with a special two-hour final at the close of the upcoming second half of season three.

“We are very proud of ‘Shadowhunters,’ a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama.”

“Shadowhunters” is produced by Constantin Films. Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer serve as executive producers. The second half of the show’s third and final season — which will consist of 12 all-new episodes — is slated to premiere in spring 2019

