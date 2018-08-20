TV Ratings: ‘Shades of Blue’ Series Finale Goes Out on Quiet Note

SHADES OF BLUE -- "By Virtue Fall" Episode 310 -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez as Harlee Santos -- (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
CREDIT: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The series finale of “Shades of Blue” failed to see any lift in the Sunday overnight ratings.

The Jennifer Lopez-led NBC drama averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers at 10 p.m., matching its season high in the demo. It was approximately even with its performance last week and only slightly above the show’s third season Live+Same Day average in both key measures. Furthermore, “Shades of Blue” did not cleanly top its timeslot, tying with a new episode of ABC’s “To Tell the Truth” in the demo, with the latter show coming out ahead in total viewers with 3.5 million. “To Tell the Truth” was also down slightly in the demo from last week.

Earlier on NBC, “Dateline NBC” (0.5, 4.1 million) was up in viewers, followed by the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Championships (0.6, 3.1 million).

CBS aired only “Big Brother” (1.6, 5.8 million), which was steady and was the top original show of the night.

ABC aired a steady “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.8, 4.5 million) followed by “To Tell the Truth.”

Fox aired only repeats.

