Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce ‘Console Wars’ as Limited Series

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV.

Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized the video game industry.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct with Mike Rosolio set to write the pilot. Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce under their Point Grey Pictures banner along with Point Grey’s James Weaver. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, Julian Rosenberg of Circle of Confusion, Harris and Jonah Tulis’ Flying Penguin Pictures, Rosolio and Vogt-Roberts will also executive produce. Josh Fagen will oversee for Point Grey. No network is currently attached.

It was announced in 2014 that Rogen and Goldberg had signed on to write and direct a “Console Wars” movie. Rogen later commented that a documentary version would be released first before he and Goldberg began work on the film.

This marks Rogen and Goldberg’s latest TV projects. Through Point Grey, they have also produced shows like AMC’s “Preacher” and “Future Man” for Hulu. They are also currently prepping “Black Monday” at Showtime and “The Boys” for Amazon.

Vogt-Roberts previously wrote “Kong: Skull Island,” and directed “The Kings of Summer.” He also directed the pilot for the FXX series “You’re the Worst” and created and directed the Comedy Central series “Mash Up.”

Rogen is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Weaver and Goldberg are repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Harris and Tulis are repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Vogt-Roberts is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rosolio is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.