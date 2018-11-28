×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce ‘Console Wars’ as Limited Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Rex Shutterstock

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV.

Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized the video game industry.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct with Mike Rosolio set to write the pilot. Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce under their Point Grey Pictures banner along with Point Grey’s James Weaver. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, Julian Rosenberg of Circle of Confusion, Harris and Jonah Tulis’ Flying Penguin Pictures, Rosolio and Vogt-Roberts will also executive produce. Josh Fagen will oversee for Point Grey. No network is currently attached.

It was announced in 2014 that Rogen and Goldberg had signed on to write and direct a “Console Wars” movie. Rogen later commented that a documentary version would be released first before he and Goldberg began work on the film.

This marks Rogen and Goldberg’s latest TV projects. Through Point Grey, they have also produced shows like AMC’s “Preacher” and “Future Man” for Hulu. They are also currently prepping “Black Monday” at Showtime and “The Boys” for Amazon.

Vogt-Roberts previously wrote “Kong: Skull Island,” and directed “The Kings of Summer.” He also directed the pilot for the FXX series “You’re the Worst” and created and directed the Comedy Central series “Mash Up.”

Rogen is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Weaver and Goldberg are repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Harris and Tulis are repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Vogt-Roberts is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rosolio is repped by UTA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars Bryan

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets Premiere Date for 'Goldbergs' Spinoff 'Schooled'

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

  • Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg

    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce 'Console Wars' as Limited Series

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

  • Leslie Moonves Les Moonves

    New Expose Details Allegations That Leslie Moonves Sought to Keep Sexual Assault Claim Quiet

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

  • THE ROOKIE - "The Switch" -

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 12: 'The Rookie' Posts Its First Triple-Digit Lift

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

  • David Begnaud CBS News Correspondent, Miami

    David Begnaud Moves to New York Correspondent Role for CBS News

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

  • rachel brosnahan marvelous mrs maisel season

    TV Review: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

  • Donald Sutherland Honorary Oscar

    Donald Sutherland Joins Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant in HBO's 'The Undoing'

    Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing “Console Wars” to TV. Legendary Television has closed a deal to develop the Blake J. Harris novel “Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation” as a limited drama series. The books tells the behind-the-scenes story of how Sega took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad