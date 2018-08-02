Seth Rich Family’s Lawsuit Against Fox News Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Fox News by the parents of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, finding that the suit did not meet the legal requirements to proceed.

Joel and Mary Rich sued the network in March, accusing it of fabricating a story that accused their son of conspiring with WikiLeaks. The suit alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress, interference with a contract, and negligent supervision.

In his ruling Thursday, Judge George Daniels found that the complaint failed to satisfy the elements required under federal law.

“It is understandable that Plaintiffs might feel that their grief and personal loss were taken advantage of, and that the tragic death of their son was exploited for political purposes,” Daniels wrote. “However, a general allegation that Defendants had an ‘agreement to collaborate against’ Plaintiffs cannot form the basis of an IIED claim. … Plaintiffs’ complaint is dismissed in its entirety.”

Fox News published an article on its website on May 16, 2017, asserting that Seth Rich had leaked thousands of DNC emails to WikiLeaks before he was shot and killed in July 2016. The network later retracted the story, saying it did not meet its standards.

The suit alleged that political operative Ed Butowsky used the Rich family’s Jewish heritage to gain their trust, reaching them through their temple. Butowski persuaded them to hire Rod Wheeler, a private investigator, to look into their son’s death, according to the suit. Wheeler was later quoted in the story alleging email exchanges between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks. He later sued the network, saying he was misquoted.

Were he alive, Seth Rich might have grounds for a defamation claim. But Joel and Mary Rich were not defamed in the article, and in order to prove infliction of emotional distress, they had to meet a higher burden, namely that the network’s conduct was “extreme and outrageous.” Daniels ruled that the network’s behavior did not rise to that level.