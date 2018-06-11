Sela Ward Joins Cast of ‘Westworld’

Sela Ward has joined the cast of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Ward will play Juliet, the wife of Ed Harris’ William in the drama series set at a high-end resort where adults go to indulge their fantasies with humanoid robots. She makes her debut in the drama’s penultimate episode of its 10-episode second season, “One True Thing,” which bows June 17.

HBO revealed Ward’s casting in the teaser for “One True Thing” that followed Sunday’s airing of episode 8, “Kiksuya.”

Ward is a drama veteran who is known for starring in ABC’s “Once and Again” and the NBC drama “Sisters.” She most recently was seen in the Epix comedy “Graves” opposite Nick Nolte. She was also a regular on Fox’s “House” and CBS’ “CSI: NY.”