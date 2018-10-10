You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DC Comics’ ‘Secret Six’ in Development as Drama Series at CBS With Production Commitment

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DC Entertainment

CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned.

The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working as a team to expose the corruption of the corporate and political elite.

Various DC Comics characters have been members of the Secret Six over the years, including Bane, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, the Mad Hatter, and the Penguin. There is no word yet, however, on which characters would appear in the series.

Rick Muirragui will write and executive produce, with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold executive producing via Doozer Productions. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, will produce.

Muirragui most recently worked as a co-executive producer and writer on USA Network’s hit drama “Suits.” His previous credits also include “Men of a Certain Age,” “The Good Guys,” “Charmed,” and “Past Life.” He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Lawrence is best known for creating the hit comedy series “Scrubs.” He also recently worked with CBS to develop “Rush Hour” as a series starring Justin Hires and Jon Foo. His other credits include “Spin City,” “Cougar Town,” and “Undateable.” Lawrence and Doozer Productions are repped by ICM and Morris Yorn.

DC has enjoyed a robust TV business in recent years, with five DC shows currently airing on The CW. That includes “Supergirl,” which originally aired on CBS. “Gotham” is also prepping its last season on Fox, while Syfy airs the Superman prequel series “Krypton.” DC also launched the streaming service DC Universe in September, with its first live-action offering “Titans” set to launch on Oct. 12.

IN OTHER DC COMICS NEWS:

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • DC Comics' 'Secret Six' in Development

    DC Comics' 'Secret Six' in Development as Drama Series at CBS With Production Commitment

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- 2017 NBCUniversal

    TV News Roundup: 'SNL' Releases Teaser for Seth Meyers-Hosted Episode (Watch)

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

  • Chris Spencer attends the 46th NAACP

    Chris Spencer to Develop Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With LeBron James Producing

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

  • Blake Lively The Rhythm Section

    Amazon's Jennifer Salke Teases Blake Lively Scripted Series

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

  • Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico's

    Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico's Redrum, Launches Exile Content (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

  • Stephen Amell on 'Arrow' Season 7

    Stephen Amell on 'Arrow' Season 7 Changes and Advice for Ruby Rose

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

  • Peter Rice John Nallen

    Fox Will be Ready to Close Disney Deal Jan. 1, Says Peter Rice (EXCLUSIVE)

    CBS is developing a drama series based on the DC Comics property “Secret Six,” Variety has learned. The project, which has received a pilot production commitment at the network, follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad