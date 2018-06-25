Sean Spicer Prepping TV Talk Show With Debmar-Mercury

Sean Spicer is plotting his next career move — talk-show host.

The former spokesperson for the Trump White House is preparing to shoot a pilot for a TV talk show with Debmar-Mercury, a spokesperson for the production company confirmed. No network is yet attached to the show, “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground,” in which Spicer would interview noteworthy people. The pilot is set to film in July.

The New York Times broke news of Spicer’s talk-show plans Monday.

According to the Times, a pitch sheet describes the show as featuring Spicer talking with “some of the most interesting and thoughtful public figures for a drink and some lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.” It continues, “The relaxed atmosphere is an ideal setting for Sean to get to know his guests as they discuss everything from the media to marriage. They might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard.”

Spicer stepped down from his role as press secretary to President Donald Trump 11 months ago. During his five-month tenure at the White House, he became a target for criticism for his handling of the press and the subject of regular parody by Melissa McCarthy on “Saturday Night Live.” Since then he has made infrequent television appearances, most notable in a cameo at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards.

A division of Lionsgate, Debmar-Mercury syndicates talk, reality, and scripted entertainment programs, with a current roster that includes “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Tosh.0,” and “Deadliest Catch.”