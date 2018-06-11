Sean Hannity to Interview President Trump After North Korea Summit

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity has landed an interview with President Donald Trump following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, continuing a series of exclusive interviews the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet has secured with the U.S. President during his time in office.

The interview is slated to take part at 9 p.m. eastern Tuesday night. Hannity was among the Fox News contingent that has traveled to Singapore, where the historic meeting is being held.

Fox News said the interview will take place on location at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. President Trump is expected to react to questions about holding the first summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, the outcome of the meeting, and future relations between the U.S. and North Korea.