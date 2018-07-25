Sean Hannity to Interview Roseanne Barr on Fox News’ ‘Hannity’

Roseanne Barr is set to give her first TV interview since her ABC sitcom was canceled to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Hannity announced that Barr would be a guest on Thursday’s edition of his 9 p.m. Fox News program “Hannity.” Hannity made the “big deal” announcement at the close of Tuesday’s edition of “Hannity” but offered no other details.

Fox News said the interview would be conducted live and that portions of the session will air on Friday’s installment of “Hannity” as well. Barr is set to talk about the racist tweet that spurred ABC’s decision to cancel the revival of “Roseanne,” which was an overnight sensation and ranked as the most-watched program of the 2017-18 season. Barr will also discuss her views of President Donald Trump, Fox News said. Hannity, like Barr, has been a vocal champion and defender of President Trump.

Barr has displayed erratic behavior since the show was axed with shocking swiftness on May 29, hours after Barr sent a tweet that slammed former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett and likened her to “Planet of the Apes.” Barr deleted the offensive remark and apologized but the damage was done.

Related Sean Hannity's Trump Post-Summit Interview Proves He's the Mainstream Media Now (Column) ABC's Stephanopoulos, Fox News' Hannity Snare Post-Summit Trump Interviews

Barr stated via social media earlier this month that she would resurface soon with a TV interview. Then she changed her mind, telling her social media followers she planned to interview herself and post it on her YouTube channel. That interview also did not materialize, but last week she posted two short video clips.

In one, she is seen screaming at the camera “I thought the b—- was white,” referring to her assertion that she thought Jarrett was white when she wrote the offensive tweet. Barr was calmer in the other clip, stating that her show was axed because she voted for President Trump and “that is not allowed in Hollywood.” Barr had previously blamed the tweet on the fact that she was under the influence of the sedative Ambien at the time.

Barr gave a lengthy interview last month on the podcast hosted by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in which she apologized for the Jarrett remark. She broke down in tears and lamented the short life of her comeback in primetime. “I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything,” she told Boteach.

After the shock of the cancellation, ABC and “Roseanne” producers regrouped and quickly assembled a new series dubbed “The Conners” that will focus on the other family members from “Roseanne,” without Barr’s matriarch Roseanne Conner character. “Roseanne” veterans Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf will topline the show.

Gilbert and fellow “Roseanne” executive producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford were quick to condemn Barr’s statement regarding Jarrett. Barr was persuaded to give up her right to compensation for “Conners” in order to allow the “Roseanne” cast and crew members to maintain employment. The series is set to bow in mid-October.