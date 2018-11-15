A+E Networks’ Sean Cohan Joins Wheelhouse Entertainment as President

Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president.

Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy officer Ed Simpson in developing shows and branded content opportunities for the startup.

Earlier this week, Wheelhouse set up a production venture with Jimmy Kimmel dubbed Kimmelot.

“At a time of seismic change in media and entertainment, to say that hiring Sean Cohan is a major win for us would be an understatement,” Montgomery said of Cohan. “From international business building to the rollout of a diverse range of creative worldwide, Sean’s expertise in growing businesses and forging innovative partnerships is matched only by his passion and character.”

Cohan has spent nearly 15 years at A+E Networks, rising to president of international and digital networks in 2015.

“He has played an integral role in the international and digital expansion of some of the most respected brands. All of us at A+E are going to miss Sean and his vision, passion and leadership,” said A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri.

Cohan will remain with A+E through the end of the year and start his new role at Wheelhouse in January.

“I have had the thrill of launching a range of successful creative businesses and driving transformative growth with smart, inspired leaders,” Cohan said. “Wheelhouse represents a new opportunity to explore uncharted territory with successful thinkers and creatives, and I cannot wait to dive in.”