×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A+E Networks’ Sean Cohan Joins Wheelhouse Entertainment as President

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president.

Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy officer Ed Simpson in developing shows and branded content opportunities for the startup.

Earlier this week, Wheelhouse set up a production venture with Jimmy Kimmel dubbed Kimmelot.

“At a time of seismic change in media and entertainment, to say that hiring Sean Cohan is a major win for us would be an understatement,” Montgomery said of Cohan. “From international business building to the rollout of a diverse range of creative worldwide, Sean’s expertise in growing businesses and forging innovative partnerships is matched only by his passion and character.”

Cohan has spent nearly 15 years at A+E Networks, rising to president of international and digital networks in 2015.

“He has played an integral role in the international and digital expansion of some of the most respected brands. All of us at A+E are going to miss Sean and his vision, passion and leadership,” said A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri.

Cohan will remain with A+E through the end of the year and start his new role at Wheelhouse in January.

“I have had the thrill of launching a range of successful creative businesses and driving transformative growth with smart, inspired leaders,” Cohan said. “Wheelhouse represents a new opportunity to explore uncharted territory with successful thinkers and creatives, and I cannot wait to dive in.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Biz

  • Katherine Keating Joins Maverick

    Katherine Keating Joins Maverick as Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

  • A+E Networks' Sean Cohan Joins Wheelhouse

    A+E Networks' Sean Cohan Joins Wheelhouse Entertainment as President

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

  • Saoirse Ronan Kristen Wiig

    Variety, PBS SoCal Announce Lineup for Ninth Season of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

  • Brooklyn Johnny Partners With RCA Records

    Brooklyn Johnny Partners With RCA Records for New Label, District 18

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

  • Comcast Sets Cleo TV, Afro as

    Comcast Sets TV One's Cleo TV, Afro as Latest Independent Channel Launches

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

  • "On Air" at the Talksport Radio

    It’s Long Past Time for Big Radio to Pay Artists, Producers and Labels (Guest Column)

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

  • --FILE--Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Dalian Wanda

    Legendary Denies Report Saudi Fund Mulling $700 Million Investment

    Sean Cohan is departing as A+E Networks’ top international and digital executive to join Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment as president. Cohan will be tasked with spearheading business development, distribution and brand-building for the content and branding company Montgomery launched in January after exiting as CEO of ITV America. He’ll work closely with Wheelhouse chief strategy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad