‘SEAL Team’ Ups Judd Lormand to Series Regular for Season 2

Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS.

Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield.

In addition to his work on “SEAL Team,” Lormand has appeared in over 70 feature films and television shows. His television credits include fellow CBS shows “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Zoo,” as well as “American Horror Story” on FX. He also played Secretary of State Robert McNamara in “LBJ” opposite Woody Harrelson, Mr. Freely in “Carter & June,” and a corrupt police officer in “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

He is repped by Alexander White Agency, Rugolo Entertainment, and attorney Derek Kroeger.

“What I love about Judd as an actor is his naturalness, his ease of performance and his ability to disappear into the role,” said John Glenn, executive producer and showrunner of “SEAL Team.” “Judd perfectly captures Blackburn as a compassionate advocate and vital leader for Bravo Team. His skill brings Blackburn into such three-dimensional life that we can’t imagine the show without him.”

Season 2 premieres Oct. 3. The series stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré. Along with Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, and Carl Beverly serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios.