You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘SEAL Team’ Ups Judd Lormand to Series Regular for Season 2

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Judd Lormand-- Coverage of the CBS series SEAL TEAM, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: CBS

Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS.

Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield.

In addition to his work on “SEAL Team,” Lormand has appeared in over 70 feature films and television shows. His television credits include fellow CBS shows “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Zoo,” as well as “American Horror Story” on FX. He also played Secretary of State Robert McNamara in “LBJ” opposite Woody Harrelson, Mr. Freely in “Carter & June,” and a corrupt police officer in “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

He is repped by Alexander White Agency, Rugolo Entertainment, and attorney Derek Kroeger.

“What I love about Judd as an actor is his naturalness, his ease of performance and his ability to disappear into the role,” said John Glenn, executive producer and showrunner of “SEAL Team.” “Judd perfectly captures Blackburn as a compassionate advocate and vital leader for Bravo Team. His skill brings Blackburn into such three-dimensional life that we can’t imagine the show without him.”

Season 2 premieres Oct. 3. The series stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré. Along with Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, and Carl Beverly serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • The Alienist

    Emmys: Limited Series Lean Into Period Piece Worldbuilding

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

  • Yvonne Strahovski Remote Controlled Podcast

    Listen: 'The Handmaid's Tale's' Yvonne Strahovski on Serena as Victim or Villain

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

  • Judd Lormand-- Coverage of the CBS

    'SEAL Team' Ups Judd Lormand to Series Regular for Season 2

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- "The Word"

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Joseph Fiennes on Finding the Humanity in Fred

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Doubles 'Bachelor in Paradise'

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

  • Ozark Season 2

    Review: 'Ozark' Season 2

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

  • Donald Trump

    New Trump Podcast Imagines Being a Fly-on-the-Wall in the West Wing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Judd Lormand has been promoted to series regular for the second season of “SEAL Team” at CBS. Lormand plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, the SEAL Team troop commander who coordinates operations whenever Bravo team is on mission and serves as the team’s leader and confidant, both on and off the battlefield. In addition to his […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad