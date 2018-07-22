SDCC News Roundup: ‘Midnight Texas’ Adds Three Cast Members, First Look at Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is yielding an outstanding amount of television news. Here’s the skinny on all the announcements coming from San Diego this weekend.

Midnight, Texas

NBC announced Nestor Carbonell (“Bates Motel,” “Lost”), Jaime Ray Newman (“The Punisher,” “Bates Motel”) and Josh Kelly (“Unreal”) will add new layers of intrigue and suspense to the one-stoplight town of “Midnight, Texas,” which begins its second season at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 on NBC.

Carbonell and Newman will recur as Kai and Patience Lucero, respectively, the owners of Midnight’s new hotel. Their sudden arrival in town causes a stir and has the Midnighters suspicious about what is really going on. Kelly will recur as Walker Chisum, an openly gay demon hunter who has an intense connection with resident angel Joe Strong (Jason Lewis).

Disenchantment

Netflix unveiled the official trailer from Matt Groening‘s new series, Disenchantment. Featuring a medieval inspired re-recording of David Bowie’s classic “Rebel Rebel,” the trailer whisks the audience into the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland to follow misadventures of a hard-drinking young princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon. Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery lend their voice talents to the series. “Disenchantment” launches on the streaming service Aug. 17.

Kim Possible

Disney Channel and executive producers Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley revealed the first look at Sadie Stanley in the live-action version original movie of “Kim Possible” set to debut in 2019. The movie, which is based on the animated series of the same name about a high school girl who saves the world in her spare time, also stars Sean Giambrone, Alyson Hannigan, Todd Stashwick, Taylor Ortega, Connie Ray, Ciara Wilson, Erika Tham and Isaac Ryan Brown. It is written by McCorkle, Schooley and Josh Cagan and executive produced by McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. The comedy-adventure is a production of Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.

KIM POSSIBLE - Disney Channel's "Kim Possible" stars Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible. (Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin)

