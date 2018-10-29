Scott Koondel Sets Production-Distribution Venture With CBS Corp.

Longtime CBS executive Scott Koondel is transitioning from his role as chief corporate content licensing officer to heading his own production-distribution venture in partnership with CBS Corp.

The agreement calls for Koondel to package and produce new programming for broadcast, cable and streaming outlets on a first-look basis with CBS and affiliated companies. It also gives Koondel the flexibility to pursue entrepreneurial ventures outside of the CBS umbrella, and to serve as a consultant to outside media companies on a range of production, licensing and distribution matters.

Koondel will be based at CBS Studio Center. The deal was hammered out by Koondel and Joe Ianniello, CBS’ president and acting CEO.

“I am proud of what we have been able to achieve during my 25 years at CBS and Paramount,” said Koondel. “As I look to the future, I am excited to have the opportunity to pursue something more entrepreneurial, with the freedom and flexibility to cast a wider net within the industry. I am grateful that this venture will allow me to combine my passions for content creation, distribution and exploitation in a new and dynamic way. Through the years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many talented executives at CBS, and it’s a privilege to maintain these relationships as I launch my venture on the historic CBS Radford lot.”

Koondel has already worked as a packager and seller of programs for the Eye for some time. He led the charge to turn two popular segments from CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” — “Carpool Karaoke” and “Drop the Mic” — into regular series for Apple and TBS, respectively. He spearheaded the revival of “America’s Next Top Model” on VH1 and the new comedy “Just Another Immigrant” on Showtime.

“Scott has a passion for quality programming and licensing television content in creative ways,” said Ianniello. “He brings an entrepreneurial spirit to the distribution business that has greatly benefitted CBS and its programming for more than a decade. We thank him for these accomplishments and wish him much continued success as he launches his new venture.”

Koondel’s tranisition, set to take effect in December, comes at a time of turmoil at CBS although his shift to new role had been contemplated for sometime. During his time as head of corporate licensing efforts, Koondel steered the groundbreaking CW output deals with Netflix and Hulu that are credited with shoring up the financial foundation of the network, co-owned by CBS and Warner Bros.

From 2006 to 2012, Koondel served as exec VP and then president of distribution for CBS Television Distribution. Before CBS, Koondel worked at Paramount Pictures overseeing licensing for the studio’s vast theatrical archive. He joined Paramount in 1994.