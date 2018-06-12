Scooter Braun Teams With JD Roth to Form Unscripted Content Studio

Scooter Braun and JD Roth have joined together to form a new unscripted content studio, Variety has learned.

Braun is the founder of SB Projects, while Roth is the co-founder and former CEO of 3 Ball Entertainment. GoodStory Entertainment, as their new venture will be called, will develop and produce in the unscripted, live event, and feature documentary spaces. To accelerate growth, GoodStory, charged by Braun’s Ithaca fund, will lead strategic acquisitions to integrate some of the top unscripted production companies in the world. GoodStory also already has several projects in various stages of development.

“I’ve always admired Scooter’s work professionally and have been lucky to get to know him as a friend and family man,” said Roth. “We are equally determined to use GoodStory as a vehicle to tell compelling stories and take the unscripted space to another level. No one knows talent better than Scooter and I know our combined experiences will only yield massive results.”

Roth will be handling business development, acquisitions, and CEO duties for GoodStory. Roth will be reuniting with Adam Greener, former COO of 3 Ball Entertainment and president of Maverick Television, who joins GoodStory as co-CEO, handling development, sales, and execution. Greener is known for the creation of “Chrisley Knows Best.” Braun has tapped his longtime COO Scott Manson, who orchestrated the deal, to run point with him from the SB Projects side. Braun’s holding company, Ithaca, will provide the capital for GoodStory’s operating expenses and investments. McCafferty & Co. and Todd Weinstein of Del Shaw Moonves Tanka Finklestein & Lezcano handled the deal on behalf of Roth and Greener.

Roth is known for his work on some of the biggest unscripted franchises to date, including “The Biggest Loser,” “Beauty and the Geek,” “Extreme Weight Loss,” and “Bar Rescue” among many others. Several of 3 Ball’s franchises went on to international distribution, creating a global production empire that eventually sold in 2006.

“JD is a winner and the perfect partner to build with in the unscripted space, his track record is undeniable,” said Braun. “We look forward to making great content and investing in other talented production companies that share our values.”

Braun and his team, in addition to managing a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Karlie Kloss, has grown SB Project’s film and television division to include a slate that includes CBS’ “Scorpion,” “The Giver,” and “Never Say Never,” which remains one of the highest grossing music documentaries in domestic box-office history. Braun and his team have also been behind specials like “One Love Manchester” on BBC and “Hand in Hand: a Benefit for Hurricane Relief” which aired on every major network on the US. Braun also recently launched Mythos Studios in partnership with David Maisel, founding chairman of Marvel Studios, which is focused on creating franchise films.