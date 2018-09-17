Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon Encourage Voting With ‘Schoolhouse Rock’-Inspired Video

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration.

Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi walks down Voting Avenue in an effort to explain the importance of voting in the upcoming election. Along the way, she meets up with Fallon and a singing ballot, who explains the voting process from registration to voting booth, all while singing and dancing to a technicolor background.

Shahidi has previously been outspoken about voting, announcing last month that her non-profit Eighteen x 18 would be hosting a #WeVoteNext Summit to bring together young leaders from across America and inspire them to vote.

“We are calling our generation together before the midterm elections, so we can make sure that we have the tools and knowledge necessary to generate the largest youth voter turnout in history!” Shahidi said. “Whether it’s immigration, gun violence, climate change, criminal justice reform or student debt, our generation will hold our elected officials accountable this November.”

Other television stars have also begun to get behind voter registration, including “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” host Samantha Bee, who released a new trivia app last week as part of her effort to inspire voting. Modeled after HQ-Trivia, Bee’s app tests users on U.S. politics, rewarding some correct answers with a $5000 cash prize each day while also encouraging them to register and vote come November.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More TV

  • Jimmy Fallon Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon Encourage Voting With 'Schoolhouse Rock'-Inspired Video

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

  • Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 17, 2018: Emmy Awards, '9-1-1' Season 2 Premiere

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

  • Fox News Logo

    Ben Shapiro to Host Limited-Run Election Series on Fox News Channel

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

  • Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo

    Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo Movement Is to 'Divide Men and Women'

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

  • Michael Che and Colon Jost photographed

    Emmys: TV Biz on Edge With Industry Shakeups and Ceremony's Move to Monday

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

  • The Good Cop

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Good Cop'

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

  • Valence Media Acquires Stake in 'Carpool

    Valence Media Acquires Stake in 'Carpool Karaoke' Producer Fulwell 73

    It looks like two is the magic number when it comes to promoting voter registration. Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up ahead of the November midterm elections to encourage voting in a new “Schoolhouse Rock”-inspired animation “Voting Avenue,” set to air on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.” During the video, “Grown-ish” actress Shahidi […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad