‘Saturday Night Live’: Seth Meyers Steps Back Behind the ‘Weekend Update’ Desk and Michael Che Drops the N-Word

Danielle Turchiano

Seth Meyers couldn’t let his time hosting the Oct. 13 episode of “Saturday Night Live” come and go without stepping back behind the “Weekend Update” desk to resurrect his “Really!?!” segment.

Joining Michael Che and Colin Jost, Meyers kicked things off with jabs at both Donald Trump and Kanye West, discussing their meeting in the White House this week by asking if they didn’t have better things to do — noting he really wasn’t sure at whom he was directing that question because it should apply to both men.

“The only place those two should meet is in group,” Meyers said.

Jost weighed in, too, noting that West prepared for the meeting “by learning every fact in the world backwards,” while Trump cleared “his desk of any valuables.”

But not to be outdone, Che announced he negotiated his new contract for the 44th season to include being able to use the n-word four times. And he promptly dropped the first tonight, saying, “I just want to know, how much does this n—– owe in taxes?”

“SNL” did not bleep Che, staying true to the contract.

On the flip side, Meyers joked that he had worked at “SNL” for 12 years and didn’t get to say it once.

The trio also discussed Kid Rock’s appearance at the White House, how Trump and West’s hug portrayed “black people and white supremacists betrayed in the same photo” and why West wants to be Trump’s famous friend, which you can see below:

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

