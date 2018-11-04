‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns with Commentary on the Migrant Caravan and a Dig at Alec Baldwin (Watch)

After taking its first hiatus of the 44th season, “Saturday Night Live” certainly had a stockpile of material it could have used for the first cold open back in three weeks. In the time away, cast member Pete Davidson ended his engagement to pop star Ariana Grande, this season’s premiere musical guest Kanye West decided maybe he wasn’t so pro-Trump after all, Trump himself appropriated a “Game of Thrones” meme that was denounced by HBO and “SNL’s” Trump aka Alec Baldwin got arrested. With the midterm elections just days away, “SNL” decided to dedicate its cold open to discussion of the migrant caravan and voter suppression, as told through “The Ingraham Angle.”

Kate McKinnon played Laura Ingraham and did get in a dig at Baldwin, calling him a “disgraced former actor” and showed an image of him from the “Canteen Boy” “SNL” sketch with Adam Sandler, which she claimed was an image of him “molesting a young boy scout.”

McKinnon started the sketch with discussion of Trump himself, dispelling claims that he was racist by saying, “Except for his words and actions throughout his life, how is he racist?” She also lamented that certain words, such as “white nationalist” are now considered “bad,” noting that whens he hears that term she just thinks “of a fun fourth of July barbecue — the one you don’t have to call the cops on.”

McKinnon was joined in the sketch by Cecily Strong who portrayed Judge Jeanine Pirro and came on “The Ingraham Angle” with footage of the caravan that she claimed was real-life and shot earlier today but was actually just news coverage of Black Friday shoppers flooding into a big box store and forming a swarm at the checkout lanes.

When asked who was in the caravan, Strong as Pirro said, “Everyone you’ve ever seen in your nightmares…Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez brothers, the 1990 Detroit Pistons…and several Babadooks.”

Additionally, she said this caravan had “hella Aladdins” when asked about Middle Eastern participants. She claimed they claimed elephants as service animals on “very common” flights and then crossed into Mexico. The footage she showed to back this claim up was from “World War Z,” and McKinnon as Ingraham asked if she saw Brad Pitt in there. Pirro admitted she did because he was dating one of the leaders.

Later in the sketch Kenan Thompson appeared as David Clarke, who pointed out that if immigrants walked at a “normal pace of 300 miles a day” they could arrive at the border just in time to vote on election day. Aerial footage he provided of the caravan was just a clip of crabs.

Starting a new segment for tips on voting, McKinnon as Ingraham claimed she was going to counteract voter suppression but offered minority populations advice that included “Never vote on Tuesdays” and “If you see ‘R’ next to a name, that means ‘really a democrat.'”

