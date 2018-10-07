‘Saturday Night Live’ Goes Inside the GOP Locker Room Post-Kavanaugh Confirmation (Watch)

Just hours after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate to become a justice of the Supreme Court, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of its 44th season. And it wasted no time taking aim at the decision, starting with a cold open sketch that saw CNN go live inside the GOP locker room.

Kenan Thompson played Don Lemon back at the news desk, noting there were quite a few “cry breaks” for the staff, while Heidi Gardner was political correspondent Dana Bash, who categorized the mood in the locker room as “nothing short of euphoric.”

“There are quite a few pacemakers being put to the test tonight,” she said.

Beck Bennett’s take on Mitch McConnell said, “Everyone’s pumped — from white men over 60 to white men over 70.” Putting the victory in context, he added: “It’s up there with Vietname, for sure. This is historic.”

Kate McKinnon reprised her new role as Lindsey Graham give Gardner’s Bash a Kavanaugh World Champion hat and say, “How amazing is this? We made a lot of women real worried today, but I’m not getting pregnant, so I don’t care.”

Pete Davidson, Mikey Day and Cecily Strong took on new roles in this sketch, portraying Jeff Flake, Joe Manchin and Susan Collins, respectively. McKinnon’s Graham said they “couldn’t have done it” without Collins.

“That’s our girl! Our one girl!” Mooney’s Kennedy popped in to exclaim.

Meanwhile, Davidson’s Flake claimed to be “really sad” about the process, “which you can tell from my resting bitch face,” he said before McKinnon slammed a pie in his face.

“Seriously, this one is for the fans,” McKinnon said. “They’ve been there for us all week, cheering, screaming outside of our offices. … And I know they agree with us because they’re shouting out ‘Me too.'”

Not to be accused of partisan favoritism, “SNL” also spoofed democratic senator Chuck Schumer in the sketch. When asked what went wrong that allowed Kavanaugh to be confirmed, Alex Moffat as Schumer replied, “Well, my doctor thinks it might be sciatica” before shrugging about the actual loss for the blue party, saying, “That’s what we do now.”

“We thought this time would be better than the Anita Hill hearing because Dr. Ford was white,” he continued. “Then it turned out Brett Kavanaugh was white too, and we were completely blindsided by that.”

Watch a clip of the cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.