SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: WEEKEND UPDATE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Colin Jost, Michael Che -- (Photo by: Mark Ellen Matthews/NBC)
CREDIT: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kent Sublette will return as co-head writers for the upcoming 44th season of “Saturday Night Live,” Variety has confirmed. The three served as co-head writers last season on the NBC sketch-comedy season. Not returning to serve alongside them next season will be Bryan Tucker, who is stepping down to a position as senior writer.

Jost and Che, who co-anchor the “Weekend Update” segment, were promoted to co-head writers last season. Jost had previously served as co-head writer in the 2011-12 season, then stepped away from the position prior to the 2015-16 season. Jost became a cast member and the co-anchor of “Weekend Update” in 2014, and was joined by Che in 2015. Sublette has been a co-head writer since the 2016-17 season.

No additional co-head writers for the upcoming 44th season have yet been set.

Tucker, who has been a writer on the show for more than 10 years, became co-head writer in the 2014-15 season.

The new season of “Saturday Night Live” will premiere Sept. 29. Che and Jost are set to host the Primetime Emmy Awards Monday, Sept. 17, in a ceremony that will be telecast live on NBC. “Saturday Night Live” creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels. The 2018 Emmys will be the first with Michaels as exec producer since the 1988 telecast hosted by John Forsythe.

  Head Writers Set for 'Saturday Night Live' Season 44

    Head Writers Set for 'Saturday Night Live' Season 44

  • Mayans MC

    TV Ratings: 'Mayans M.C.' Delivers Best Numbers for New Cable Drama This Year

  • TV Roundup: New Footage of 'Grey's

    TV Roundup: 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 Teaser Revealed (Watch)

  • Food Network Logo

    Food Network to Air 'Sexiest Chef Alive' Special

  • French TV Exports Rose by 18%

    French TV Exports Rose by 18% in 2017 With Factual, Scripted Programs

  • Robert Zemeckis

    Robert Zemeckis to Produce Drama in Development at CW From 'Vampire Diaries' Duo

