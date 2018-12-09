×
Robert De Niro Appears as Robert Mueller in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open

Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance as special counsel Robert Mueller in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

De Niro popped out of a closet in a sketch that skewered President Donald Trump and the mounting legal pressure Mueller’s investigation has put on many of Trump’s associates. Alex Moffatt played Eric Trump in a bedtime-story setting, with Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. delivering a reading to his brother of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

De Niro’s Mueller showed up, as “the boogeyman in the closet,” to pressure Eric Trump into participating with his investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign and allegations of collusion with Russia among members of Trump’s campaign staff.

“It’s just me, Robert Mueller, your dad’s friend from work,” De Niro’s Mueller told Moffatt’s Eric Trump.

Jason Momoa, star of Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC Comics adaptation “Aquaman,” hosts tonight’s episode, which features musical guest Mumford and Sons.

Momoa’s monologue wrapped with a sketch featuring Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson taking the actor through a rendition of the 1970s Parliament hit “Aqua Boogie.”

The Trump family was also the focus of a sketch for a TV show “Them Trumps” — “from the producers of ‘Empire’ ” — that asked the question “What if Donald Trump was black?”

“Weekend Update” also opened with a segment about Trump and the Mueller investigation. “This week Robert Mueller released the teaser trailer for ‘Trump: End Game,’ ” co-anchor Colin Jost said.

 

    Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance as special counsel Robert Mueller in "Saturday Night Live's" cold open. De Niro popped out of a closet in a sketch that skewered President Donald Trump and the mounting legal pressure Mueller's investigation has put on many of Trump's associates. Alex Moffatt played Eric Trump in a bedtime-story

