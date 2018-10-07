You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Presidential Alert (Watch)

By

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and was able to get in on the action.

“SNL” created a fake ad for cell phone provider Cricket Wireless that featured a number of characters receiving messages Trump Tweets-as-alert-notifications. “Finally, a system to reach all Americans when it counts most,” the ad said.

Kate McKinnon was jogging unsuspectingly down a New York City street when she received the message, “Failing New York Times Says I Cheated On Taxes, Duh! It’s called being smart!” Later, she received one that said “Hurricane Florence got the Carolinas so wet I thought it was the premiere of ‘Magic Mike'” and another that said “Congrats to good guy Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveMen.”

Meanwhile, Aidy Bryant was home with a child when she received one that said, “Puerto Rico is fine now! I guess the paper towels worked” and one about liking Kid Rock more than ever, and Leslie Jones was a meeting when she received, “September 11th was almost a month ago.”

“Is that even information?” she wondered aloud.

As alerts kept coming in, McKinnon tossed her phone in a food cart vat, while anonymous hands tossed theirs into garbage cans just outside cubicles.

But Heidi Gardner did not receive any alerts. “Thanks, Cricket Wireless,” she said.

Watch the “Emergency Alert” sketch below:

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Presidential Alert

    'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Presidential Alert (Watch)

    Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and […]

  • Actor Scott Wilson arrives at the

    'Walking Dead' Actor Scott Wilson Dies at 76

    Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and […]

  • The Walking Dead Review Season 6

    'Walking Dead' Reveals Scott Wilson, Sonequa Martin-Green to Appear in Season 9

    Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and […]

  • Robert Kirkman'The Walking Dead' TV show

    Kirkman's Skybound to Complete Telltale's 'Walking Dead' With Original Devs

    Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and […]

  • Starz Previews 'Outlander' Season 4 Opening

    Starz Previews 'Outlander' Season 4 Opening Titles at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

    Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and […]

  • Harris Faulkner Ari Melber during the

    Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner Wants Leslie Jones to Play Her in A Movie

    Earlier this week, Americans received the first-ever test of the presidential alert system to their cell phones, and seconds after it was received, people started tweeting fake screen shots of what messages from Donald Trump would look like. Just a few days later, “Saturday Night Live” aired its second episode of the 44th season and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad