‘Saturday Night Live’ Stages Mini ‘Office’ Reunion (Watch)

It has been five years since “The Office” ended its run on NBC, and questions about a reboot are never far from minds when members of the cast are in the public eye. During Steve Carell’s Nov. 17 hosted episode of the Peacock’s late night sketch series, “Saturday Night Live,” he took the opportunity to fake out the audience with news of a reboot but instead delivered a partial reunion.

During Carell’s monologue, he took questions from the audience, including long-time “SNL” player Kenan Thompson and former “The Office” stars Jenna Fischer, Ellie Kemper and Ed Helms.

“It was a great experience, I love all of those people, but I don’t think it’s the best idea,” he said of a reboot. “I think we should just leave it alone.”

Carell went on to try to explain in different terms why it might not work, telling Thompson, “It would be like if they wanted you to reboot ‘Kenan & Kel.'”

“That would be an honor,” Thompson replied.

Carell reiterated that he didn’t think a reboot would be “as good” as the original and that he didn’t think it was a good idea — even when Kemper told him she “needed that money.”

“I don’t think you realize how much money,” Helms said. “You wouldn’t have to do those sad movies anymore.”

Fischer asked Carell if he remembered the “last words Pam secretly whispered to Michael as she left for Denver” on “The Office.” “She said, ‘Steve don’t be a dick, do the reboot,” she said. “Let’s just do the damn thing!”

Carell’s wife, Nancy Carell, who appeared on “The Office,” and children were also in the audience, and they also said they wanted him to do the show. “We don’t really need you to hang around anymore. We’re good,” Nancy Carell said.

Carell asked the audience if a reboot was what they really wanted, and of course that drew loud applause, but he didn’t have an actual announcement of one to make. Instead, they were treated to the reunion when his former castmates joined him on stage.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.