You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Saturday Night Live’ Checks in on ‘Me Too, Year Two’ (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry.

When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the panel, asked what still had to change in Hollywood, answers ranged from the serious (“They need to stop giving bad men second chances,” said Heidi Gardner’s Allison Janney) to the expectedly absurd (“They have to stop using our fingerprints when they commit party murders,” said McKinnon’s Goldry).

Goldry took accusations a step farther when describing the parties “at a house in Palm Springs [where] some girl takes a nap in the pool.”

“Then they’re all, ‘Please, baby, just touch the knife, I’ll but you a sweater, be a pal.'”

When Awkwafina’s Oh said she had never experienced anything like that, McKinnon’s Goldry took it as a sign of progress.

Awkwafina as Oh also commented on how the conversation around #MeToo has “almost been compounded with [the one around] representation,” noting that now there are many more roles for Asian women than there used to be.

Related

“That’s not true. There were plenty of fabulous parts for Asian gals in the 1940s. And I played all of them!” McKinnon’s Goldry said.

Awkwafina as Oh said although she found that offensive, she was going to ignore it because she liked Gondry and wanted to be an ally. “I think now is an opportunity. Women are coming forward with stories from a long time ago and they need to be heard,” she said.

McKinnon’s Goldry said she wanted to come forward with her own story, but it was not one about sexual harassment or abuse but rather how she lost the Lindbergh baby. She also claimed to have given Orson Welles the idea for “Citizen Kane’s” Rosebud, based on her “what-hole.”

Watch the sketch below:

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Checks in on

    'Saturday Night Live' Checks in on 'Me Too, Year Two' (Watch)

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Weighs in on

    'Saturday Night Live' Weighs in on Beto O'Rourke-Ted Cruz Race (Watch)

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

  • Pete Davidson Begs Kanye West to

    Pete Davidson Begs Kanye West to Go Back on His Meds on ‘SNL’ (Watch)

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

  • 'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Presidential Alert

    'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Presidential Alert (Watch)

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

  • 'SNL' Goes Inside GOP Locker Room

    'Saturday Night Live' Goes Inside the GOP Locker Room Post-Kavanaugh Confirmation (Watch)

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

  • Actor Scott Wilson arrives at the

    'Walking Dead' Actor Scott Wilson Dies at 76

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

  • The Walking Dead Review Season 6

    'Walking Dead' Reveals Scott Wilson, Sonequa Martin-Green to Appear in Season 9

    October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry. When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad