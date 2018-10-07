‘Saturday Night Live’ Checks in on ‘Me Too, Year Two’ (Watch)

October marks the one-year anniversary from #MeToo going viral on social media, and “Saturday Night Live” checked in on the movement through its recurring “Film Panel” sketch, this time featuring guest host Awkwafina as Sandra Oh and of course Kate McKinnon as the “legend” Debette Goldry.

When Aidy Bryant, who played the moderator of the panel, asked what still had to change in Hollywood, answers ranged from the serious (“They need to stop giving bad men second chances,” said Heidi Gardner’s Allison Janney) to the expectedly absurd (“They have to stop using our fingerprints when they commit party murders,” said McKinnon’s Goldry).

Goldry took accusations a step farther when describing the parties “at a house in Palm Springs [where] some girl takes a nap in the pool.”

“Then they’re all, ‘Please, baby, just touch the knife, I’ll but you a sweater, be a pal.'”

When Awkwafina’s Oh said she had never experienced anything like that, McKinnon’s Goldry took it as a sign of progress.

Awkwafina as Oh also commented on how the conversation around #MeToo has “almost been compounded with [the one around] representation,” noting that now there are many more roles for Asian women than there used to be.

Related Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL' 'Saturday Night Live' Weighs in on Beto O'Rourke-Ted Cruz Race (Watch)

“That’s not true. There were plenty of fabulous parts for Asian gals in the 1940s. And I played all of them!” McKinnon’s Goldry said.

Awkwafina as Oh said although she found that offensive, she was going to ignore it because she liked Gondry and wanted to be an ally. “I think now is an opportunity. Women are coming forward with stories from a long time ago and they need to be heard,” she said.

McKinnon’s Goldry said she wanted to come forward with her own story, but it was not one about sexual harassment or abuse but rather how she lost the Lindbergh baby. She also claimed to have given Orson Welles the idea for “Citizen Kane’s” Rosebud, based on her “what-hole.”

Watch the sketch below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.